A man was seriously injured after a fall on a building site in Holmfirth.

The man, who has not been named, was airlifted to hospital after the incident at a former chemical works.

Emergency services were called to Liphill Bank Road at just after 4.30pm on Friday to reports a man had been seriously hurt.

The Yorkshire air Ambulance was alerted and the helicopter landed nearby. A 44-year-old man was taken to hospital but it was not clear what injuries he sustained, though the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The building site is understood to be operated by Upperthong-based Kingsman Homes. The firm’s website says it is constructing seven properties on the site.

In a statement a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to Liphill Bank Road, Holmfirth, at about 4.34pm to a report a man had been injured at a building site.

“Emergency services were called to the location following reports a 44-year-old man had been seriously injured following a fall.

“The male was airlifted to hospital with suspected serious injuries and initial enquiries are ongoing.

“The matter is not being treated as suspicious and police are liaising with the Health and Safety Executive regarding the circumstances of the incident.”

When contacted by the Examiner the company said it had no statement to make at this time.