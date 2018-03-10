Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An arrested man was found in possession of cannabis after being quizzed over an alleged kidnapping.

Nazam Hussain was “in the wrong place at the wrong time” when he was given a lift home by someone who was later linked to the offence.

The 41-year-old was also arrested and released without charge but the drug was found on him while he was being booked into Huddersfield Police Station.

Hussain, of Ravenshouse Road in Dewsbury Moor, pleaded guilty to possession of the class B drug when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court today.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told magistrates that Hussain was arrested shortly before 1am on December 1 and taken to the Castlegate police station.

He said: “There he was asked if he had something on him he shouldn’t have and produced the bag of cannabis to the officers.

“He was arrested for that matter and told the officers that it had cost him £20.”

Magistrates were told that the father-of-five was not involved with the more serious offence and was simply a victim of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

They heard that Hussain started using cannabis aged 18 and it had become a habit.

He then struggled to stop taking it due to personal difficulties in his life, including the death of his father in a car accident 15 years ago and the breakdown of his marriage.

Magistrates fined Hussain £80 and told him to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

The cannabis will be forfeited and destroyed.