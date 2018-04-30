Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man arrested over the alleged attempted abduction of a three-year-old boy in Asda has been released.

The man, aged 30, was questioned about an incident at the Asda store in Mill Street West, Dewsbury, on Friday.

A man was said to have tried to grab the boy and he was quickly detained by security staff at the supermarket.

The young boy was returned to his mum, unharmed.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said the arrested man had been released pending further investigation.

The initial incident triggered a huge response when it was posted on Facebook. A member of staff at Asda praised security officers for reacting so quickly. Parents were left shocked by the drama.

Asda has been approached for comment by the Examiner.