The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been arrested for attempted murder after a shooting at Rajas takeaway in Hillhouse.

The man, aged 24, was arrested along with two others, aged 20 and 22, who are accused of assisting an offender. All three remain in custody.

Adil Mahmood, 24, was shot three times at Rajas in Bradford Road , in the early hours of Monday morning.

A masked raider burst in and demanded money from the till but staff said he would have to wait for Adil to return from the toilet.

CCTV shows the man bursting into the shop, pulling a gun out and grabbing notes from the till before Adil runs at him and knocks him to the floor.

The two men grapple outside the shop before the gunman flees with several hundred pounds.

Adil was treated in hospital for gunshot wounds to his shoulder and neck.

Police have raided homes in Deighton and have carried out extensive forensic searches. Officers sent out sniffer dogs and were digging in fields off Riddings Close and Ruskin Grove.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “A 24-year-old man has been arrested for attempted murder and two further men aged 20 and 22, have been arrested for assisting an offender. All remain in police custody.

“Enquiries remain ongoing. Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to speak to the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180105070.”