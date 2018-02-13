Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man assaulted his wife - when she wouldn’t stop complaining about his affair.

The victim was sitting on the settee when Stanton Laqua punched her in a fit of rage, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told.

His solicitor Ian Whiteley told the court: “He had an affair, his wife was constantly having a go at him and he snapped.”

Laqua, of Ings Way East in Lepton, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault.

The incident happened at the couple’s home on January 28, prosecutor Jill Seddon said.

She explained that during a row the 45-year-old punched

his wife of 10 years in the chest more than once.

Then as she went to put her shoes on to walk away he knocked them from her hand, Mrs Seddon said.

The victim said in an impact statement that she felt scared of her husband.

She said: “He’s much taller than me and when he loses his temper he tries to dominate me.

“I feel frightened and intimidated by him.”

Mr Whiteley said that his client’s affair had caused problems between them.

He told the court: “His wife is constantly having a go at him about the affair, it’s daily and had built up.

“On this occasion he snapped - he usually walks away but he didn’t this time.”

Despite their issues Mr Whiteley said that the couple plan to reconcile once the criminal proceedings were over.

District Judge Michael Fanning fined Laqua £200 and ordered him to pay £85 court costs plus £30 victim surcharge.

He told him: “I can see you’re a large man, powerful, and in temper you may be a frightening person to be in company with.

“You need to control your temper. You accept you had an affair, it’s you that did wrong in the first place and you need to build the bridges.”