A gang of up to eight males attacked a man in a shocking late night beating.

Detectives have launched an investigation after a man in his 50s was left with serious facial injuries following an assault in Brighouse.

The incident happened between 11.20pm and 11.50pm on Tuesday (July 3) at Wellholme Park off Bradford Road, close to the town’s huge Tesco superstore.

Police have said the victim was approached by a large group of males – which they believe was seven or eight members strong.

There was an altercation and the man, who was completely outnumbered, was assaulted and left with significant injuries.

After the attack the suspects fled the scene.

Police have not revealed which part of the large park the attack took place in but have asked anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to contact Halifax CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180325107.

Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.