A man is this morning seriously ill after a smash close to the Kirklees border.

The 35-year-old is believed to have suffered what police describe as “a medical episode” shortly before his van smashed into a telegraph pole in the early hours of this morning.

The crash involving a Ford Transit Connect van happened at 2am.

It was being driven on Tong Lane in Bradford heading towards Birkenshaw.

The driver was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with serious injuries. A passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Anyone who saw the lead up to the smash is asked to contact the police using the non emergency number 101.

Alternatively, use the force’s live-chat system via the contact us section of the West Yorkshire Police website.