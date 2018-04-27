The video will start in 8 Cancel

Armed police closed a main road in Dewsbury after a man was seen “waving a gun” in the street.

Police descended on Halifax Road at 7.20am on Friday to reports of a man attacking passing cars.

The man was brandishing a handgun and was said to be throwing house bricks and a piece of pipe at passing vehicles.

Officers swooped opposite the former Shoulder of Mutton pub, near two shop buildings.

A man was pictured waving what appeared to be a gun.

Police closed the road from the Butchers Arms crossroads down to Birkdale Road for a time while the incident was dealt with. Traffic and buses were diverted.

A woman driving towards Heckmondwike described how she saw armed police in the road.

One officer had a ‘machine gun’ pointed at someone or something in the road, she said.

The woman told how she felt “panicky and scared” at what she saw.

Police later said a man had been arrested and a suspected fake gun had been recovered. No-one was hurt.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to reports of a man with weapons on Halifax Road at 7.20am.

“It is alleged he was hitting cars with items including a piece of pipe and a suspected imitation firearm.

“Officers, including armed officers, attended the scene. A man has been arrested. A suspected imitation firearm has been recovered by officers.

“No-one was injured during the incident.”