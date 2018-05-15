Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 30-year-old Huddersfield man arrested following a pile-up on a busy Colne Valley road has been charged and is due to appear in court.

The crash yesterday (Mon) evening, which involved a Range Rover and two parked cars, left all three vehicles badly damaged.

It led to the temporary closure of Cowlersley Lane at Cowlersley.

The crash happened near to the Premier shop at around 5.25pm. Police said the road was eventually reopened just before 8pm.

Police were told that a man had fled the scene pursued by locals following the collision.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “A man has been charged with driving without insurance and failing to provide a breath specimen for analysis. He is due to appear before Kirklees Magistrates Court on June 12.”