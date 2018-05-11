Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has this evening been charged with murder over the death of a 25-year-old doorman in Huddersfield.

Gareth Atkinson, known as Gaz, died shortly after he was found badly injured at flats in Lockwood on Tuesday night.

Detectives have now confirmed that Ashley King, 28, of Huddersfield will appear at Leeds Crown Court tomorrow.

Two women aged 27 and 25 arrested as part of the investigation have been released under investigation.

The 25-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder while the 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Yesterday police made it clear the investigation was still well underway.

Officers were called to the communal area of flats on Bentley Street in Lockwood at 11pm on Tuesday night and found Mr Atkinson who has been severely injured.

He died despite medical treatment.

Known as Gaz to his friends, the Meltham man was a familiar face in Huddersfield through his work as a door supervisor at a number of bars and clubs.

Senior Investigating Officer Det Chief Insp Ian Scott said: “Our investigation into Gareth’s murder is ongoing and his family is being supported by specially trained officers.”

Anyone who has information about Mr Atkinson’s death should contact police on the non-emergency number 101 referencing crime number 13180221082.