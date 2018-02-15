Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been charged in connection with three burglaries in Mirfield earlier this week.

Damien Wood, 41, of The Maltings, in Mirfield, will appear at Kirklees Magistrates Court this morning over the burglaries at Little Acorns Nursery, the Dusty Miller pub and a house on Parker Lane on Tuesday.

The first two burglaries, at the pub and nursery, occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning. A number of mobile phones and cash were taken from the pub although nothing was taken from Little Acorns.

The third happened at Parker Lane and resulted in three watches and an iPhone being taken.

Det Insp Mark Atkinson, of Kirklees CID, said: “Detectives at Kirklees CID conducted a thorough and swift investigation yesterday in order to bring charges against this individual.”