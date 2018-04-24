Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man handed a suspended jail term for assaulting his pregnant partner “buried his head in the sand” by ignoring his court order.

Joshua Beaumont, 20, was last April sentenced to 10 weeks in custody suspended for a year.

The sentence was imposed after magistrates heard how he assaulted his partner who was pregnant at the time.

Beaumont was also given a community order involving 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

But he missed appointments on November 29 and December 13 last year.

A warrant was then issued for his arrest when he failed to show up for a hearing at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in January.

Beaumont, of Firthcliffe Place in Liversedge, pleaded guilty to breaching his community order.

Magistrates were told that Beaumont has not been in touch with probation staff since missing his appointments.

He also failed to tell the service that he had moved from his previous home in Cleckheaton.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, told the Huddersfield court that Beaumont suffered from some mental health difficulties and had struggled to cope after losing his mum at a young age.

She said that he needed the support being offered to him within the community but then he failed to make himself available for a home visit.

Beaumont then lost his accommodation and so missed all of his correspondence from his probation officer.

Mrs Kidd: “He accepts that he failed to notify probation of his difficulties. He’s not used to the system due to his lack of offending.

“He has buried his head in the sand and life has continued for him.”

Magistrates extended his community order by a further three months and added three extra rehabilitation activity days as punishment.