Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court accused of stealing a pensioner’s coin collection.

The 87-year-old’s detached bungalow in Dewsbury was broken into on January 29, Kirklees magistrates were told.

The victim was out at the time when his Leeds Road home was targeted, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Prosecutor Linda Fowler said that entry was gained by forcing through a UPVC panel on a rear door.

An untidy search was made and the pensioner’s coin collection, valued at £200, was taken.

Mrs Fowler told magistrates that DNA was found on a chisel left at the scene along with some blood and a partial footprint.

Mark Wilkins, 48, appeared at the Huddersfield court charged with burglary.

Magistrates sent his case to Leeds Crown Court where he will first appear on May 10.

Wilkins, of Southerland Crescent in Leeds, was remanded into custody until then.