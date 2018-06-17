The video will start in 8 Cancel

A fisherman has described seeing a rope tied to the lock near where a father and son tragically died while fishing in the canal at Cooper Bridge yesterday.

It is believed the two men, a 43-year-old father and his 19-year-old son from Pudsey, were trawling the bottom of the canal with a magnet when their lost their lives.

Their bodies were recovered from the canal by police divers at about 7.30pm.

Speaking to the Examiner this morning Steve Hydes, from Elland, described finding the scene while he was fishing yesterday afternoon.

He said: “I came down yesterday and I saw two coats laid on the ground by the lock.

“There was also two lots of cigarettes and two lighters and some other little bits, and there was a rope tied to the lock stretched out along the ground.

“A birdwatcher told me he had called the police because he had seen them earlier on.

“I was looking for them in the water because I thought they might have disappeared.”

Steve, who said he fished at the spot regularly, said he was shocked to discovered what had happened this morning.

Earlier police released a statement, saying they were called at 11.18am on Saturday to the water near to Navigation House in Cooper Bridge where the two men entered.

A spokesperson said: “Officers conducted extensive enquiries to locate the men, and the police underwater search unit attended. The bodies of two men were recovered from the water around 7.20pm.

“They are believed to be a father and son from the Leeds area. The family have been notified.

“There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances at this time and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”