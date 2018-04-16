The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has died in a tragedy in the Colne Valley.

He was driving his car along a road in Marsden when he is thought to have been taken ill at the wheel and crash.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called to the scene on Carrs Road, off Meltham Road, when the man’s black Vauxhall Mokka smashed into a parked Audi .

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Police and paramedics also rushed to the scene and the road was cordoned off as medics tried desperately to save the man’s life.

West Yorkshire Police said the tragedy happened at around 11.20am following a “suspected medical episode at the wheel.”

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

The road was closed for around two hours.

It’s not known at this stage how old the man was and where he lived.

A witness said: “It looks like someone has been taken ill at the wheel. Paramedics were seen giving the driver emergency treatment in the road.

“The car that was being driven hit a parked car.”

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

The air ambulance landed nearby and left the scene at 12.50pm, although it’s not clear whether it took the driver to hospital.

A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 11.22am to reports of a male passed out.

“An air ambulance has attended the scene, as well as a rapid response vehicle, a road ambulance and a hazardous area response team.”