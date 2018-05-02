Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A judge warned a man who attacked his pregnant partner outside a pub: “If you come back in front of me for any offences against her you’ll go to prison.”

Csaba Bogdan was witnessed dragging his partner by the hair outside the Station Hotel pub in Dewsbury .

Hungarian-born Bogdan blamed his behaviour on his upbringing.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The incident occurred outside the Crackenedge Lane pub on March 22.

Shamalia Qureshi, prosecuting, explained that at 6pm a member of staff heard shouting and looked outside the window.

She said: “He saw the defendant grabbing the complainant by her hair and trying to drag her to the floor.

“Somebody went to intervene and she ran inside the pub and upstairs.”

Bogdan, of Wilson Wood Street in Batley , was prevented from entering the pub and police were called.

Their body-worn cameras captured the victim telling them that Bogdan had hit her in the head.

The Huddersfield court heard that Bogdan held a previous conviction for racially-aggravated assault.

This happened when a neighbour heard screams coming from inside the home he shared with the victim and saw Bogdan punching her several times.

When the neighbour tried to help Bogdan spat at him and called him an obscene name.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, told the court that her client’s partner was using crack cocaine at the time and he was concerned about her when he woke up and found her missing from home.

He found her outside the pub and believed that she was waiting for her dealer.

Mrs Kidd said: “He took hold of her and caught her head. He clearly believed that he was trying to do the right thing and protect her.

“In his own logic he was doing the right thing but accepts that this was not the right way to go about things.

“It’s the way he’s been brought up and how things like these are dealt with. That cycle needs to be broken.”

Mrs Kidd added that Bogdan subsequently found out that his partner was pregnant but didn’t know this at the time of the assault.

District Judge Michael Fanning told Bogdan that his guilty plea was “his only saving grace” and he was prepared to give him another chance.

He noted that the victim didn’t want him to go to prison and was financially dependant upon him.

But he warned him: “If you come back in front of me for any offences against her, whether it’s a guilty plea or not, you’ll go to prison.”

Bogdan was sentenced to 12 weeks in custody suspended for a year.

He will have to complete 25 rehabilitation activity days as part of a community order and 140 hours of unpaid work.

Bogdan must pay £85 court costs and £115 victim surcharge.