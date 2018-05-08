Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man threw an iron, picture frame and trainer at his pregnant partner after his crack pipe went missing, a court heard.

At one point during the row Craig Lamb grabbed a shard of glass and threatened to cut her throat with it, Kirklees magistrates were told.

He allegedly wrapped insulation tape around her mouth to force her to be quiet and dragged her back inside their Batley flat when she tried to escape.

Lamb appeared at the Huddersfield court charged with false imprisonment, making threats to kill and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said that on Sunday (May 6) he bought some crack cocaine and heroin and later argued with the victim at their Carr Street home when his pipe went missing.

Mrs Jones told magistrates that he picked up an iron and threw it at her, causing it to shatter a glass television stand.

He then allegedly wrapped some insulation tape around her mouth then threw a picture frame towards her, again causing the glass to shatter.

Then Lamb is alleged to have struck her around the head with her own trainer numerous times and hit her up to five times with an open palm.

Mrs Jones told magistrates that he picked up a piece of shattered glass from the TV screen, held it towards her and threatened to cut her throat.

When the victim tried to leave the flat the 38-year-old is then alleged to have dragged her back inside on her stomach.

Magistrates sent his case to Leeds Crown Court where he will first appear on June 6.

They remanded him into custody in the meantime.