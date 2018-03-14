Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield man is to go on trial accused of seriously assaulting a baby.

Winston Brammall denied the allegation when he made his first appearance at Leeds Crown Court today (Wednesday).

The court heard that the charge relates to a one-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Brammall, who appeared in court from custody via video link to a jail, pleaded not guilty to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The charge relates to February 13 this year.

The 43-year-old, of Crosland Street in the Crosland Moor area of Huddersfield, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and nationality and to enter his plea.

Jonathan Sharp, prosecuting, said that a trial would be expected to last three days.

The trial was listed for July 23 this year.

Judge Tom Bayliss QC remanded Brammall, who has tattoos on his arms, in custody, but reminded him that he could make a bail application at a later date.