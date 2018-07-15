Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young woman has been sexually assaulted in Huddersfield.

Police were called to the Oakes area in the early hours of this morning after a 20-year-old woman was found in very distressed state.

West Yorkshire Police Duty Inspector Carlton Young said the incident took place in Sparks Road, off New Hey Road, Oakes, at 1.40am.

He said: “We received a call from a member of the public that there was a distressed female in Sparks Road and initial reports suggested she had been sexually assaulted.

“She was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and was spoken to by specially trained officers to establish what has happened.

“I would appeal for any witnesses or anyone who can help with this enquiry to get in touch.”

This lunchtime, Sparks Road, opposite The Highgate pub was still taped off while police continued their enquiries.

Anyone with information should phone 101 quoting crime reference 226 of the 15th.

Housing plan for Grade II listed school welcomed, but councillor warns of pressure on local services

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.