A man in his early 30s is lucky to be alive today (Sat) after crashing his car into the central reservation on the M62.

Rastrick Fire Station crew commander Tony Rostron said the accident occurred at 6am on the eastbound section at Hey Lane Gates, off New Hey Road, approaching Junction 23 near Huddersfield.

He said originally it was billed as a major incident with four fire engines called out to help.

Mr Rostron said: “The driver of a black Ford Fiesta hit the central reservation and bent the barriers. His airbag has gone off and he couldn’t see.

“He then veered into the left side reservation too.

“He has spun around several times and the car was a write-off and it’s amazing that he had no injuries. It was just as well it was a quiet motorway at the time.

“The police arrived and the motorway was closed briefly to clear it all up.”