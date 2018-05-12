Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An arrested man caught with a knuckle duster told police that he found it in the street and was going to sell it.

Michael Coleman pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Kirklees magistrates were told that on March 30 police arrested him on Westgate in Cleckheaton for another matter.

When the officers asked the 48-year-old if he had anything on him and he took the knuckle duster out of his coat pocket and handed it over.

Coleman explained that he found the weapon near to Tesco in the town and had picked it up with the intention of selling it on.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said: “He said he didn’t realise it was a prohibited article.

“It wasn’t used to threaten as it was in his pocket and not on view. He didn’t have it for self defence or had any intention of using it.”

Victoria Sims, mitigating, said that her client immediately volunteered that he had the weapon on him.

She said: “There’s certainly no suggestion that it has been removed from his pocket let alone used to threaten or cause fear of violence.”

She added that Coleman, of Turnsteads Drive in Cleckheaton, had an alcohol issue as he began drinking at an early age.

Magistrates adjourned his sentencing until May 23 so that he can be assessed for possible alcohol treatment.