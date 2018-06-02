Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A DRUG-driver increased his cannabis use after his relationship broke down.

Joseph Shields was more than three times over the legal limit when police pulled over his Fiat Bravo shortly before midnight on March 19.

He caught their attention because he was not adhering to the speed limit along Bradford Road in Birkenshaw, Kirklees magistrates were told.

As the officers spoke with the 23-year-old they could smell the Class B drug inside the car, prosecutor Vanessa Jones said.

A small amount of the drug was seized and Shields was arrested after failing a roadside drug test.

Further testing revealed that he had seven microgrammes of the controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, per 100 millilitres of blood.

This was more than three times the legal limit of two milligrammes.

Shields, of Wenborough Lane in Bradford, pleaded guilty to exceeding the drug-drive limit.

He said he’d smoked a cannabis joint around 40 minutes prior to being stopped by police.

Following the break-down of his relationship in December he significantly increased his use of the drug, magistrates were told.

They heard that Shields had ambitions to become a sales rep but his ability to do this would be limited by his ban from driving.

He was banned from driving for 12 months and will have to pay £290 fine, £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge.