The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who was arrested in a murder inquiry in Brighouse has been released by police.

The 38-year-old suspect was arrested following the death of a 29-year-old man, named locally as Carl Wood, who was found at a flat in Whinney Hill Park last Thursday.

Today a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said that the 38-year-old had been released pending further investigations.

Detectives launched a murder inquiry after Mr Wood was pronounced dead at the scene on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the flat at just after 2pm.

It is understood that Mr Wood was found at the flat of a young woman and which is operated by Together Housing.

Locals name man found dead in Brighouse flat

One female neighbour on the estate described Mr Wood as a “nice friendly lad.” It is believed he was unemployed.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180172665 or information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.