A man left with life-threatening injuries in a horrific crash at a crossroads in Lepton remains in a critical condition, West Yorkshire Police have said this morning.

The 31-year-old from Huddersfield was thrown from his side window and pinned against the wall by his own car after colliding with a Post Office van on Wednesday evening .

Emergencies rushed to the scene and fire crews extricated him, before he was rushed to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance.

A spokesperson for police confirmed this morning that he was still being treated for life-threatening head injuries.

A man driving the Post Office van sustained minor injuries and was treated at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

Officers are also still keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the crash, which happeend at about 5.30pm at the junction of Botany Lane and Gawthorpe Green Lane.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the non-emergency number 101.