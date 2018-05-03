Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was witnessed repeatedly punching his girlfriend in the stomach by two teenagers as they left a gym, a court heard.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told that the 16-year-old’s were exiting the fitness centre in Huddersfield late at night when they heard a commotion across the road.

They allegedly saw Adam Kitcher pushing and punching his girlfriend repeatedly.

Prosecutor Shamalia Qureshi said one of the witness described seeing a stabbing-like motion, consistent with punching in the stomach area.

The 24-year-old, of no fixed address, denies a charge of assault by beating.

He accepts pushing her back against a wall but claims that this was to try and stop her from running away and putting herself at risk in the road.

District Judge Michael Fanning told Kitcher that his trial will take place at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on July 25.

He allowed the male and female witnesses to give their evidence via a live television link because of their age.

Kitcher has bail conditions not to contact the complainant or go to her home in Moorbottom Road, Thornton Lodge.