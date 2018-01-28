Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An eyewitness has told how she saw a young man covered in blood after he was brutally attacked in Batley.

The 32-year-old is believed to have been severely beaten late on Friday night in the West Park Street area of the town in what police think was a targeted attack.

The area around the house where the incident occurred has been cordoned off with blue and white tape all weekend with the owners of four cars unable to move their vehicles.

Residents said armed police had arrived at the end-of-terrace house and kicked in the panes of glass in the front door to gain entry. These were still visible this afternoon.

In addition a police squad car was stationed next door to the house all weekend too.

The witness who saw the man on Saturday morning said: “I was just coming round the path after having gone to my niece’s.

“I was rushing to get changed to catch the 10.40am bus to Leeds when I saw this lad coming towards me covered in blood. He had deep cuts to his face as well as a lot of bruising. His face was very badly swollen.”

Dave Hobson, landlord of The George Inn on Healey Lane, just across the road from where the incident occurred, said: “I saw the area being cordoned off on Saturday. Armed response police officers were there. I understand there was a man running around with blood all over him.”

Another man who lived close to where the incident happened said: “I heard the door being kicked in and saw armed police arriving. The incident spilled out onto the street.”

West Yorkshire Police Insp Darren Brown said: “On Friday night a 32-year-old man was badly assaulted. Police believe it was a targeted attack and we are making enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on the non emergency number 101.