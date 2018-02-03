Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pedestrian has been seriously hurt after a hit-and-run smash.

The man was on Bradford Road in Batley, close to the junction with Hick Lane, when he was struck by an unknown silver vehicle at about 8pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

West Yorkshire Police said he remained in hospital on Friday where his condition was serious but stable. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or the movements of the vehicle or pedestrian to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Western Area Roads Policing Unit via 101, quoting crime reference 13180052433.