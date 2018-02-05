Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was due to go on trial today (Mon) accused of owning a dog which killed a former lollipop man.

Aaron Joseph, 30, whose bail address was given as Hopkinson Road, Sheepridge, is accused at Leeds Crown Court of owning a dog said to be dangerously out of control.

David Ellam, 52, a keen Huddersfield Town fan, was attacked outside his home on August 15, 2016, when he tried to protect his Yorkshire Terrier, Rollo, from a cross-bred Staffordshire bull terrier, which was later destroyed.

Mr Ellam suffered serious bite wounds and died in hospital 12 hours after the attack.

When Joseph made his first appearance at Leeds Crown Court on March 30, 2017, he denied owning a dog dangerously out of control in Riddings Road, Sheepridge, resulting in death.

Mr Ellam was a lifelong Town fan and season ticket holder and club representatives attended his funeral.

He was a lollipop man at Paddock Junior and Infant School and volunteered in his local community, helping out at the YMCA and the Royal Voluntary Service.

The trial was scheduled to last a week.