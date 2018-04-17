Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man allegedly sexually abused a young girl in front of other people, a court heard.

Mohammed Anwar, 66, is on trial accused of 12 historic sexual offences on a girl.

On the first occasion he grabbed her on her way upstairs to go to the toilet and gestured to her not to speak as other people were in the property before forcing her to masturbate him.

He allegedly threatened: “Do not tell anyone. If you tell anyone, I will kill you.”

Andrew Espley, prosecuting, said on another occasion: “He tried to kiss her.

“He pulled on the strings on her trousers and they fell down to her knees.

Do you want news alerts on Whatsapp? The Examiner has launched a Whatsapp group to help make sure you don't miss a news break or big story. If you'd like to receive alerts text NEWS to 07833 287309 . Then add the number to your contacts as 'Examiner'. Your phone number won't be shared.

“Someone else was in the room who shouted to get out and asked what he was doing.”

Anwar allegedly sexually assaulted his victim in front of other children several times.

The court heard that once after forcing her to masturbate him, he offered her some money for sweets.

Anwar, of Dog Kennel Bank in Huddersfield, denies twelve counts of indecent assault on a female.

The trial continues.