The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was seriously injured this evening in a "firearms incident" in Rawthorpe.

Police have released a statement tonight confirming a shooting had taken place in Nether Crescent at around 7pm.

They said they received a call at that time and found a man at the scene, who has been taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

Detective Inspector Mark Atkinson, of Kirklees District CID, said: “We are treating this as a targeted attack, with no other reports of any other people being injured.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident or with information about the circumstances leading up to this incident to please come forward.”

Earlier tonight witnesses said there was a large number of unmarked and marked police vehicles and ambulances in the Brown Royd Avenue and Nether Hall Avenue area.

The police helicopter was also in the air and residents said that an ambulance was given a police convoy out of the area - suspected to be ferrying the victim to hospital.

The incident unfolded at about 8pm with some residents saying the victim had been shot in the leg but others reported that he had been shot in the face, chest and leg.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

At 10pm there was still a large police presence, with one witness sayiing police and ambulances were ‘everywhere’ and then one ambulance set off with a police convoy.

Another witness contacted us and said: “Major incident Leeds road / town terrace. Police helicopter, four undercover cars and numerous police cars as well as two ambulance seen going down Leeds Road.”

Others contacted us to say a helicopter was circling the area with searchlight on and looked as though it was going to land at the retail park.

We will continue running live updates on the incident and will bring you any information as we get it.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting log 1484 of 25/02.

Information can be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.