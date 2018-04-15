Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital after a fire at his home in Fenay Bridge .

The man was led to safety by firefighters following a fire in the cellar of his terraced house on Fenay Bridge Road at around 3pm on Sunday.

A fire service spokesman said the man had been taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for a check-up after he had breathed in smoke.

A discarded cigarette is thought to have caused the fire which had caused plastic to smoulder and fill the cellar with smoke.

The property wasn’t fitted with smoke alarms but fire crews from Huddersfield and Rastrick who attended the incident have since fitted two smoke detectors.

Two fire engines from Huddersfield Fire Station and one from Rastrick attended the incident.