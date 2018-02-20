Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man bombarded his ex-girlfriend with thousands of messages and threatened to rip her head off, a court heard.

Gary Walsh tried to find the victim after she moved to a new address and warned her that he would destroy her life, prosecutor Jill Seddon said.

The 32-year-old appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday). He denies charges of assault and causing the victim to fear that unlawful violence would be used against her by making malicious phone calls and texts and trying to find her new address.

Mrs Seddon told the court that the couple’s relationship ended at the end of last year and the victim moved out.

Walsh then allegedly bombarded her with messages and vowed to find out where she was now living from friends.

He is alleged to have threatened that if he found out she was ‘cheating on him’ he would “rip her f*****g head off.”

Walsh then threatened to damage her car and called to say that he would destroy her life, Mrs Seddon said.

District Judge Michael Fanning told Walsh, of Rowan Avenue Mews in Netherton , that his trial will take place at the Huddersfield court on April 5.

He was remanded into custody in the meantime.