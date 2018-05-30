Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court accused of a bizarre crime spree on a New Mill street.

Dale Pearson is said to have burgled one resident’s home and spray-painted the interior of a car belonging to another.

The 30-year-old now faces crown court over his alleged criminal behaviour in The Crescent on March 8.

Prosecutor Andy Wills told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that the burglary victim was at home when Pearson struck.

He said that the homeowner challenged Pearson as he made off but he discovered that £20 had been taken from his wallet along with his door keys.

A Volkswagen Golf parked nearby had been broken into and spray-painted on the inside causing £5,000 worth of damage, Mr Wills said.

And an 85-year-old female resident answered the door to find Pearson outside demanding to know who the car parked outside her home belonged to, magistrates were told.

She shut the door on him but later found blood on her door handle and damage caused to the car, Mr Wills said.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and sent Pearson, of Oak Tree Terrace in Fenay Bridge, to Leeds Crown Court.

He will first appear there for a plea and case management hearing on June 27.