A man from West Yorkshire has been arrested after a car was driven into crowds of people in Blackpool town centre.

Three people were hit by a Skoda car outside a nightclub on Talbot Road at around 11.50pm on Saturday.

They were treated by the North West Ambulance Service following the incident. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Blackpool Police said the arrested man, a 19-year-old from West Yorkshire, has been detained on suspicion of dangerous driving, drink/drug driving and causing grievous bodily harm.

The incident is not being linked to terrorism.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Our officers in Blackpool are investigating an incident involving what is believed to be a drunken driver who has collided with a number of pedestrians in the town centre.

“The vehicle has been located and recovered and our enquiries are now focusing on arresting the driver and supporting the injured pedestrians.

“Thankfully, no persons have been reported having serious injuries. The investigation is being co-ordinated locally and is not linked to any terrorist act.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information or video footage to contact them on 101 quoting log 1862 of April 14.