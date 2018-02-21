Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man damaged his ex partner’s door - as he took flowers round to her to apologise for an earlier row.

John Tordoff, of Round Hill Lane in Upper Heaton, Huddersfield, pleaded guilty to criminal damage when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Magistrates heard that on February 1 the victim, who recently separated from Tordoff, was at home with a friend when she heard the 33-year-old at the door asking to be let in.

According to prosecutor Jill Seddon he called her names and she shouted back that a child was asleep.

Tordoff pulled at the door before kicking it with his whole body coming through the door.

He went into the kitchen and his ex told her friend to call police.

Tordoff told police that he was kicking at the door and it “kind of fell in.”

A panel was damaged although the whole door will need to be replaced, the Huddersfield court was told.

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, said the couple had argued after she took more than £3,000 from his bank account.

He said: “He went to the pub, had six pints, then bought some flowers and went back to the house to try and make it up with her.

“It’s accepted that he banged on the door and kicked it. His case is that the door was faulty, he didn’t kick that hard but the panel fell in.”

District Judge Michael Fanning fined Tordoff £450 and told him to pay £85 costs and £40 court charge.