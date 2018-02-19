Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Football Association is to look at how fans got on to the pitch to celebrate Manchester United scoring against Town.

The 2-0 FA Cup defeat to the Reds was being televised live on BT Sport and viewers could clearly see several fans - some who looked possibly as young as 10 - going on to the pitch at the John Smith’s Stadium to celebrate the second of Romelu Lukaku’s two goals.

It is a criminal offence to enter the field of play and both clubs will face questions over crowd and player safety.

(Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

The Football Association is now thought to be ‘seeking observations’ from Town as to how the fans seemed to get on to the playing surface so easily.

As we reported several Town fans left early with young children after Manchester United fans had also bought tickets for the Kilner Bank stand and had felt there was a tense and hostile feeling.

One fan who complained to a police officer claimed she was told: ‘Don’t bring your kids to football’ resulting in Town fans calling on the club to investigate what happened.