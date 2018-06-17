Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A desperate man caused damage to Golcar Liberal Club as he tried to get inside to stop his sister from being attacked.

Wayne Mullarkey wrecked a window, door and table as he attempted to reach his sibling after getting locked out of the premises late on May 27.

She suffered black eyes, cuts to her lips and had clumps of her hair pulled out during the vicious attack, Kirklees magistrates were told.

The incident at the club happened shortly before midnight and Mullarkey was ordered to pay compensation for the hundreds of pounds worth of damage he caused.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said that the 40-year-old had been drinking at the Church Street venue when he decided to go outside.

He was in the smoking area when he asked a male for a cigarette but his request was refused and he started shouting and swearing, Mrs Jones said.

She told magistrates: “He took his top off and threw a punch at the rear window and headbutted another window, causing it to smash.

“Then he threw a wooden table which broke as a result of being thrown.”

Mullarkey, of Martin Drive in Netherton, pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

His solicitor Carl Kingsley explained that he had not been in trouble for five years and, although he had been drinking, he wasn’t drunk that night.

He told magistrates: “He went outside the club and asked somebody for a cigarette and, unbeknown to him, the lad he asked had three other blokes with him.

“They became aggressive towards him, pushing him, goading him and being abusive.”

Magistrates heard that the licensee then came outside and told the four men to return to the club, leaving Mullarkey outside.

Mr Kingsley said: “The doors were locked and he couldn’t get back in.

“He could see that his sister was being assaulted by the lads and their female entourage. He could see what was happening inside and he couldn’t get in and nobody was helping her while she was being attacked.

“Then he broke the window and caused the damage and he accepts he shouldn’t have done it.

“(But it) was in frustration because his sister was clearly being violently assaulted.”

Mr Kingsley added that his client has not been banned from the club as the landlord has viewed the CCTV footage showing what happened.

Magistrates gave Mullarkey a 12 month conditional discharge, meaning that he will not be punished if he stays out for trouble for the next year.

He will still have to pay £500 compensation within 28 days as agreed with the club.