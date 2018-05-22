Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are hunting five masked men in an Audi A3 who stole an expensive watch and two Luis Vuitton handbags in a house burglary.

Huddersfield CID would like to speak to anyone who has information or anyone who recognises the car.

The raid happened in Delamere Gardens, Fixby, between 1.58pm and 2.07pm on Monday, May 14. The black Audi was pictured as it reversed onto the driveway. The registration number is DE17 SHZ.

The men broke into the house and left with several items including a TAG Monaco watch and the two high value handbags.

Det Con Chris Eglen, of Huddersfield CID, said: “I am hoping to speak to anyone who has any information about this incident or can assist with the location of the vehicle and identity of the suspects.

“Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact myself at Huddersfield CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180231155 or alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”