A survivor of the horrific Birkby firebomb attack has expressed frustration that a final suspect has yet to face justice - but believes it’s only a matter of time.

Mohammed Shafique is hopeful that pressure on the Pakistani authorities will eventually lead to the extradition of wanted man Shahid Mohammed who is in jail in Rawalpindi.

Shahid Mohammed, now 36, was arrested days after the fire which killed five young children, their mother, grandmother and uncle.

He fled to Pakistan but was arrested and has been in custody for over three years.

Mr Shafique was speaking on the eve of the 16th anniversary of the fire which claimed the lives of six-month-old Najeebah Nawaz, Aneesa Nawaz, two, Tayyaba Bootall, three, Ateeqa Nawaz, five, Rabiah Bootall, 10, Muhammed Ateeq-Ur-Rehman, 18, and Nafeesa Aziz, 35, who were all killed on the night. Zaib-U-Nisa, 54, died in hospital a week later.

Survivor Mr Shafique welcomed efforts by UK politicians and West Yorkshire Police to put pressure on judges in Pakistan to come to a speedy decision on the extradition request - which Shahid Mohammed is fighting.

“It is frustrating, “ said Mr Shafique.

“We are very concerned it has been over three years and he is still in custody. We are frustrated by the legal process - it’s taking such a long time for the courts and judges (in Pakistan) to decide. We are hopeful he will be brought to this country eventually. We just have to be patient.”

Mr Shafique, who suffered severe burns in the fire, said West Yorkshire Police and other agencies had been working hard to secure the extradition.

He says the family cannot have closure until the final gang member faces a British court.

Speaking from the scene of the murder, he added: “It’s difficult to stand here, even though I don’t live far from here.

“It brings back terrible memories. I was in the house on that night. My mother woke me up and give me my second life. I jumped from the window and survived. My mother jumped with me. She fell on slabs and had a brain haemorrhage and didn’t survive.

He added: “This year in particular is incredibly difficult as our father Abdul Aziz sadly passed away, something which has left us utterly devastated as he wanted to see justice for his family.

“We, as are the police, determined to seek justice and hope that we can finally get some closure and the authorities are able to bring this man back to the UK and he can face his crimes in front of the courts.”

Det Supt Nick Wallen said police remained committed to delivering justice for the family and were continuing to press the Pakistani authorities, alongside UK politicians, for the suspect to be brought back to the UK.

Mr Wallen described Shahid Mohammed as the alleged “driving force” behind the “twisted, family honour-based motive” which had led to the firebombing.

He said the family were feeling a “sense of weariness” as they were desperate for closure.

He added: “Even though we have secured convictions for three men in connection with this incident there has been a team of officers who have put an immense amount of work and resources into locating and negotiating the arrest of the outstanding suspect.

“He has been incarcerated in prison in Pakistan now for three years and we are wholly focusing all our attention on bringing him back to the UK to face justice in a British court.

“During the past 16 years, we have been in regular contact with the Chishti family and I would like to praise them for their dignified and stoic response to the most unbearable situation any family has to endure and also their trust and confidence in West Yorkshire Police that justice will be served.”

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman said: “In hope sincerely that the Pakistan authorities will react very favourably soon and we get the repatriation of this man back to Britain so that he can face a fair trial for the crime we think he committed.”

Mr Sheerman said he had been pressing the UK Government on the extradition issue.

He said: “I have been pushing the Home Secretary, the Prime Minister and any other minister I can talk to, to try to ensure we have a good conversation with the excellent Pakistan authorities who I think understand the severity of this crime - it is a mass murder of many people including a lot of children.

“We need to see justice done here and a fair trial is what we offer when this man returns to Britain.”