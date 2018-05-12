Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Kirklees man is starting a long jail sentence after he masterminded a ‘dial a drugs line’.

Mohammed Jeewa, 31, of Batley set up the ‘ring and bring’ drugs line conspiracy to import crack cocaine into West Yorkshire.

The gang has now been sentenced to more than 21 years in jail.

The ‘line’ was uncovered by police who stopped a car seen being driven suspiciously in Wakefield in 2016, sparking a near two year investigation into the conspiracy headed by Jeewa from Batley.

He was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court to eight years six months for conspiracy to supply heroine and crack cocaine and was also made the subject of a Serious Crime Prevention Order.

Another gang member, 24-year-old Nathan Wharton from Dewsbury was jailed for two years and nine months for possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

The other sentences were Daniel O’Brien, 31, of Wakefield, who got four years and 11 months for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Christopher Garfield, 27, of Wakefield was jailed for three years for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

All pleaded guilty.

Police investigations began in October 2016 after officers stopped a VW Polo being driven by O’Brien and another man on George Street in Wakefield and arrested them both, as well as recovering crack and heroin from a sweets container.

On November 15 Wakefield officers stopped another vehicle on Park Grove Road in the city and arrested Garfield and Wharton on suspicion of drugs offences. Both men had the same type of sweet container inside their vehicle, and officers subsequently recovered drugs from them.

Detailed enquiries identified the men were part of an organised crime ring headed by Jeewa who employed dealers in a business style venture in which they ran ‘day’ and ‘night shifts’ operating the line.

The men used a single phone number as a point of contact for drugs to be ordered. Police enquiries showed that after officers recovered the phone used Jeewa had the number transferred to another sim card through his network to try and avoid disruption to his operation.

Chief Supt Mabs Hussain, District Commander of Wakefield Police, said: “This has been an excellent investigation directly sparked by proactive policing by Wakefield officers who took action when their instincts told them activity they had seen wasn’t quite right. A simple stop escalated into a significant operation and it shows the real value of policing in this way.”