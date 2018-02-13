Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Mayor of Mirfield has been suspended by the Tory party after being charged with drink-driving.

Clr Paul Blakeley, 26, of Dalton, was arrested on Friday night and will appear before Kirklees magistrates next month.

It was only last September that Clr Blakeley was briefly suspended by the party and voluntarily stood down as mayor after an allegation of assault was made against him.

West Yorkshire Police took no further action and Clr Blakeley was reinstated by the party and returned to civic duties.

Clr Blakeley, a former civilian worker with West Yorkshire Police, issued a statement to the Examiner in which he said he was “seeking help” for issues he had.

In a text message he wrote: “I accept full responsibility of the charges brought against me, and although I didn’t have malice a forethought, in hindsight am aware I should never have driven the vehicle, regardless of the circumstances surrounding it.

“I do not expect any sympathy nor any understanding, as I am aware I have let a lot of people down, and can do nothing but apologise for this.

“I am already seeking help for the issues surrounding this and hope with time I will become a better and stronger person.

“I hold my hands up and will gracefully take any consequences for my actions. I once again apologise to those I have let down, but I ask for some privacy whilst these matters are dealt with.”

Clr Blakeley did not answer a question over whether he intended to step down as mayor.

His year in office runs until May and the Examiner understands it would be his decision over whether to continue.

Clr Blakeley, who became a Mirfield Ambassador last year for all his charity and voluntary work, was chairman of Mirfield and District Round Table, which organises Mirfield’s annual charity bonfire, and is chairman of Mirfield Beer and Music Festival.

He was also a Scout group leader and was involved in Mirfield Pantomime and was a volunteer with Mirfield Show.

He was elected to Mirfield Town Council in December 2015 and chairs town council meetings as part of the role.

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “Paul Blakeley has been suspended by the Conservative Party pending an investigation.”

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that a man, aged 26, had been arrested in Dalton and later charged with driving over the prescribed limit.

He will appear in court in Huddersfield in March.