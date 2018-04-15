Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mechanic faces losing his job following a drink-driving conviction.

Paul Duggan was more than twice the legal limit when police pulled him over as he drove along Brookroyd Lane in Birstall on March 26.

Police station breath tests showed that the 41-year-old had 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was more than twice the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Duggan, of Windsor Gardens in Shaw Cross, Dewsbury, pleaded guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit.

The mechanic told Kirklees magistrates that he drove to breakdowns as part of his job.

He apologised for his “stupid actions” and admitted that it’s likely that he will lose his job.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 21 months.

He was fined £392 and will have to pay £85 costs and £39 victim surcharge.