Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A student was caught drink-driving after petrol station staff reported him to police.

Jason Smithson, who is studying medicine, entered the Texaco Service Station in Liversedge at 6am on March 30.

Prosecutor Natalie Chapman said that when the 20-year-old spoke with staff they suspected that he had been drinking and called police.

They stopped his Peugeot 208 as he pulled into a car park close to the Bradford Road shop.

Smithson was arrested and police station breath tests showed that he had 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was more than twice the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Smithson, of Little Green Lane in Heckmondwike, pleaded guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit.

The Huddersfield court was told that he held no previous convictions.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

His solicitor Paul Blanchard admitted that his first conviction was “a blemish that he could have done without” as he looks towards a future in medicine.

He added that he is relied upon to provide lifts for his autistic brother but will no longer be able to do that due to his conviction.

Mr Blanchard told magistrates: “He’s deeply ashamed and embarrassed about his appearance before the court.

“He is a young man who I doubt very much will enter this court again.”

Magistrates banned Smithson from driving for 20 months.

He was fined £120 and will have to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.