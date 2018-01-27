Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

During the day Lloyd Coenen works in finance but his real passion is drawing.

And now he has landed the ultimate dream gig – the manager of Arcade Beer and Liquor, Huddersfield’s premier beer shop – has asked him to draw all over its walls.

The popular store in Station Street, off St George’s Square, which opened at the end of 2015, offers a range of bottles and cans from breweries across the UK as well as international brews.

Brighouse -based independent artist Lloyd said: “We all know that Huddersfield has a rapidly growing independent bar/restaurant/craft beer scene.

“It’s incredible how far the scene has come along in the past three years.

“Off the back of this I decided to pick up my pen and start doing art again after years of being out of it.

“I work full time in finance with a passion for drawing on anything I can get my hands on. I doodle, all improvised, no planning. All black and white.

“Last month I teamed up with The Lantern, a music venue in Halifax , to do 50 individually drawn pieces of art on beer mats.

“Off the back of this I got some great response and to my amazement, a reply from the manager at Arcade Beers, asking me to spruce up their basement WC facilities with my unique drawing style.

“Hannah Gilbert, the manager of Arcade Beers, is one of my good friends which is why I agreed to do this collaboration with her, free of charge, a few beer tokens though!

“I will be covering every wall throughout the next few months.

“And Arcade are now becoming bigger than ever with them just opening Arcade Coffee and Food where Blue Rooms cafe used to be in Byram Arcade .”