It’s an unlikely fanbase, but thousands of miles away at an orphanage in Kenya, Huddersfield Town fans are cheering on The Terriers!

The Mamboleo Youth Project, based in Kisumu, Western Kenya, looks after 27 orphans aged from eight to 17 – and they are all keen supporters of our Premier League football club.

One of the trustees of the project is 56-year-old Ahmed Khan, originally from Slaithwaite but now living in South Shields, who has tapped into the youngsters’ interest in football.

Now, Ahmed has set up a Town Supporters Club at the project and has just returned from a trip over there with his wife Maureen during which they donated some highly prized Town shirts given by kind-hearted fans.

Before he went Ahmed said: “Kenyans, like most Africans, are obsessed with Premier League football, but unfortunately most of them follow the ‘big six’ – Manchester Utd, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

“However, for the past couple of years the children have been following the exploits of The Terriers mainly through photographs and short video clips I have taken from some of the games.

“Premier League football is shown widely on Kenyan satellite channels and, although the children now have a TV, we are unable to afford the monthly subscription which would allow them to watch a Town game in full.”

Ahmed visited Kisumu for over two weeks and said: “Well, we’ve made it back from Kenya just in time for Saturday’s game against Everton and what a game!

“We are happy to report that Huddersfield Town’s latest supporters club is now well and truly established in Kisumu a city on the shore of Lake Victoria.

“The children loved the gifts we took for them but they especially loved the shirts donated by Town fans after the Examiner’s story about our trip.

“We eventually managed to get around 40 shirts including a signed Premier League shirt donated by a lovely lady who had won it in a raffle a few days after our appeal was published.

“This shirt will eventually take pride of place at the project once we find someone to frame it – not an easy task.

“We intend to build on what we have started and plan to visit the children again in December so any support you can offer will be greatly appreciated especially in terms of unwanted shirts, shorts, training bibs, boots and equipment etc. The children desperately need shoes – currently they have only one pair each plus a pair of flip flops!

“But what the children really treasured was the fact that people in a far-off land knew about them and had sent them gifts.

“The children are keen to learn more about Town’s history and Huddersfield itself and we will be looking to establish links with a local school before our next visit.

“The only downside of our trip was that I was unable to get tickets for the Huddersfield/Arsenal game on Sunday, May 13, due to the fact that at the time tickets went on sale there was an extended power cut caused by torrential rain so I couldn’t access the internet. When power was eventually restored it was too late, they had sold out, I’m gutted!”

Ahmed became involved in the project six years ago he and his wife were invited to a friend’s wedding in the Rift Valley and spent a few days in Kisumu.

A number of the children became orphans as a result of the 2008 election violence, and others because their parents died after contracting Aids.