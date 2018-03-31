Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As a young girl Eleanor Floyd cleaned the brass-work and did other odd jobs at one of Huddersfield’s best-known pubs, The Shoulder of Mutton at Lockwood.

She never dreamt that one day she would be landlady of the traditional Victorian pub hidden away from view down a short cobbled street and able to employ cleaners as she pleased.

But just a few days ago that is what happened to the 36-year-old, mother-of-two, who has an enviable knowledge of cask ale and an excellent record in running pubs including The Head of Steam, next to Huddersfield Rail Station.

Her dream job almost failed to materialise though as its owner Ian Rogers put the pub, where he had his first underage pint several decades ago, on the market only last month for £250,000.

However, he had a change of heart and agreed terms with Eleanor meaning the pub on Neale Road is hers for the next five years.

Eleanor, who grew up in Aspley, said: “My mum and step-dad used to drink in here and I had my first paid job here.

“I still remember coming here on a Saturday morning and I used to clean the brass and do any odd jobs for landlord John Duval, and his wife Candy, who had the pub for over 20 years.

“I never dreamt I would come back and be landlady one day.”

After leaving Newsome High School she did all sorts of office jobs though she kept her hand in the pub trade by working at Turnbridge WMC, the Yorkshire Vic in Lockwood and one or two others.

Nine years ago she moved away to Blackpool, met someone and got into the pub trade over there, obtaining management training with the pub chain Mitchells and Butlers.

But her children wanted to come back to Huddersfield so she ended up working at the Head of Steam and then Durker Roods Hotel in Meltham.

She said: “After that I had nearly two years of office work but I hated it!

“I was off work with an illness for quite some time and I was due to back to work in March but the very week I was due to go back Ian, who I knew slightly, rang me and offered me this place.

“I had missed out on getting the Travellers Rest at Meltham so I jumped at the chance.

“When John came in for a pint on Saturday night I was so nervous even though I’ve pulled thousands of pints over the years. I took a deep breath and put it on the bar for him. Fortunately it was all right.”

And now the story is set to come full circle with Eleanor’s 11-year-old daughter, Billie, down on the cleaning rota with strict orders to make the brass-work gleam.

Best of all she loves her ‘proper‘ beer so the Shoulder’s many traditional ale fans know they are in good hands.