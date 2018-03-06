Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pub landlord was seriously injured after ordering a customer to leave when he threw a glass, a court heard.

Kirklees magistrates were told that Daniel Black suffered a fractured jaw during the incident at the Four Horsehoes pub in Milnsbridge on Friday evening.

Gary Rushworth, 29, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday) charged with unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said the attack happened at 11.30pm after Mr Black escorted Rushworth from the pub over an earlier incident where an empty glass was thrown across the pub.

Mr Black decided to call police and when he was outside the pub near to the fire exit, Rushworth allegedly reappeared and ran towards him.

Mr Wills told magistrates that as Mr Black tried to get back inside the pub Rushworth struck him once to his face, knocking him backwards several feet.

The landlord attended Bradford Royal Infirmary where he was found to have suffered a fractured jaw and may need an operation.

Rushworth, of Rowan Avenue Mews in Netherton, appeared in custody and gave no indication of plea to the charge.

Magistrates sent his case to Leeds Crown Court where he will first appear on April 3.

Rushworth was bailed with the conditions of residence at his address and a curfew between the hours of 7pm and 7am.

He was also banned from contacting Mr Black and must not enter Milnsbridge.