Monks at the Community of the Resurrection in Mirfield continue to unearth art treasures destined for auction.

Their latest find is a painting, believed to be by the 17th century master Luca Giordano, of a scene depicting a Madonna and Child with St Elizabeth and an infant St John the Baptist.

It is earmarked for the monks’ next annual auction in June.

The baroque painting, which has hung on site for 80 years, is to go under the hammer and follows artworks by the French painter Maurice Levis and a bronze casting by Jean-Baptiste Pigalle.

In a magnificent frame, the painting measures 4ft 6ins by 3ft and was the property of Huyshe Yeatman-Biggs, successively Bishop of Southwark, Worcester and Coventry. It was given to the Community by his daughter, Margaret Yeatman-Biggs, in 1936.

And on behalf of the monks an art expert has examined the piece. He believes the hand of the master can be discerned in the work, adding, “If you could paint like this, why would you be content to copy someone else’s work?”

For more on the auction, visit www.mirfield.org.uk/auction or call 01924 494318.

Fr John Gribben, a member of the Community for nearly 40 years, has organised four previous fundraising auctions and hopes this year’s will be his swansong. His brother George – a well-known Belfast auctioneer – will handle lots on the day.

Said Fr John: “We have been given several lots which are likely to sell for between £500 and £1,000 each. This painting, even if it isn’t by the master, stands in a league of its own.

“We have been greatly tempted to send it to a professional auctioneer and I have agonised over this. In the end I felt I owed it to George and all our volunteers to put it into our own auction.

“This is a very beautiful painting and I have a great love of it so we will not sell it lightly. If the bids are not high enough we will be very happy to keep it at home.”