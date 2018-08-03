Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Get ready for everything from sheep to bike displays.

Mirfield Show is back for 2018 and there’s plenty of activities to keep all the family entertained for the day.

The event has attracted near to 10,000 visitors in previous years and is always a popular event.

Here’s a guide to when Mirfield Show is and what you can expect to see.

When and where?

Sunday, August 19 at the Mirfield Showground off Huddersfield Road. It opens from 8.30am with most of the events from 10.30am until 5pm.

Attractions:

The Sheep Show and Revolution Stunts will entertain the crowds, plus there’s a music stage, agricultural machinery display, dog show, horse and pony show, handicrafts display, baking contest, children’s soft play area, brass bands, donkey rides, beer tent and more.

There’s also a Made in Yorkshire tent, stalls by local businesses such as Charlotte’s Ice Cream, Mirfield Scouts, the Rotary Club and Round Table, plus the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Historically an agricultural show, animals will feature with a mini farm for children, poultry and more. There’s also animal, flower and vegetable classes for a traditional country feel.

Tickets:

Children (accompanied & under 16 years) – free; Adult Advance Tickets – £4 (until 15/08/18); Adult Showday Tickets – £6 on the gate.

Can be booked in advance via https://mirfieldshow.com/on-the-day/tickets/

How to get there:

There is free parking at the nearby Castle Hall School, Richard Thorpe Avenue, and a free park and ride bus service to the show (or five minute walk). There is no parking at the Showground.

For more details visit www.mirfieldshow.com