Pooches at the country’s best known dogs home are being treated to a new £5,000 palace.

Mirfield’s lottery winner Susan Crossland has donated a luxurious pet palace, based on the design of Windsor Castle, to the world famous pet rehoming charity Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

The miniature Windsor Castle kennel was originally built for Susan’s pet dog, a Lhasa Apso called Archie, to celebrate Prince Harry tying the knot with Meghan Markle.

But now the Royal celebrations are well and truly over, Susan wanted other deserving doggies to benefit from the impressive canine playpen.

Susan who won £1.2 million on Lotto in 2008, said: “Archie has had literally hours and hours of summer fun in the pooch palace.

“We decorated the replica castle with Royal Standard flags, bunting and even a red carpet. He loved the Royal wedding celebrations in his very own castle but

I felt the time had come to give other pooches the chance to play in it.

“It is just too good to be just for Archie – I want other dogs to enjoy it and could think of nowhere better than Battersea. This is a charity which I think is fantastic and does amazing things to give animals new, happy lives.”

The doggie palace, which resembles the famous King George IV Gate at Windsor Castle, where the Royal wedding took place, now has a new home at Battersea’s Windsor centre.

The palace, which was designed and created by The Russell Beck Studio in South London, cost more than £5,000, measures two metres high and almost two metres across.

It took a seven strong team a gruelling 244 hours to complete and it weighs in at 155kg.

And then it then took a further six-strong team to move the pooch palace to Battersea.

Kaye Mughal, centre manager at Battersea Old Windsor, said: “Battersea has a long-standing relationship with the Royal Family that started with Queen Victoria, and we’ve been immensely proud to have The Queen and The Duchess of Cornwall as our patrons.

“We’re very grateful for this remarkable donation.

“Our Old Windsor animal rehoming centre is just a few miles from Windsor Castle and we think it offers the perfect setting for this dog-friendly palace. With around 10 dogs arriving at Battersea’s three centres every day we can be sure that many dogs will get a chance to enjoy the palace whilst they await their new home.”